Top AEW star reflects on Bray Wyatt's heartwarming gesture following career-threatening injury

Bray Wyatt had the wrestling world in his hands when he made a shocking return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. AEW's Saraya (fka Paige) shared a heartfelt moment with the former WWE Universal Champion following her career-threatening injury.

The former NXT Women's Champion had to take a long hiatus from wrestling due to an unfortunate neck injury. Saraya teamed up with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville during a WWE live event match to take on Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Mickie James. A turnbuckle-assisted drop-kick from Sasha Banks to the back of Saraya paralyzed the former WWE Divas Champion.

Saraya was unable to continue after that and thus, with some help from her colleagues, was taken backstage. This was the last time the wrestling world saw her wrestle.

During the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, Saraya talked about how she got paralyzed in the ring and how she knew that her career was pretty much over. She was taken backstage when former Universal champion Bray Wyatt showed up and made a kind gesture.

"He was so sweet. The first thing he did, just gave me a big hug, [and asked] 'You okay?'" Saraya on Bray Wyatt. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Saraya recalls Sasha Banks and other WWE stars in tears prior to meeting Bray Wyatt

Speaking on the same podcast, the former Divas Champion recalled the match and the career-threatening spot. She mentioned that everyone around her, from Sasha Banks to Mandy Rose, were all in tears once they realized what had happened. But she stayed strong and did not cry.

"My neck just friggin snapped back like I was in a car crash. And then I was like paralyzed for like a couple of minutes, which is the most terrifying thing. I just remember laying there, and then I didn't cry, but I knew instantly I was just like, 'This is it like I'm done? Like, I'm toast, right?' I look over and I see Sasha [Banks], Bayley and there's Mickie James and everyone. They were just crying. I look at Mandy and Sonya, and they were crying," said Saraya. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Robby The Brain© @RobbyTheBrain Here’s the kick from Sasha Banks that ended Paige’s WWE career at just 25 years old.



Clearly this was an unfortunate accident, not Sasha’s fault. Here’s the kick from Sasha Banks that ended Paige’s WWE career at just 25 years old.Clearly this was an unfortunate accident, not Sasha’s fault. https://t.co/RHoFzaBwpv

Earlier this year, Saraya cut ties with WWE and is now part of the AEW roster. She has been cleared to wrestle once again and is currently building a feud with Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

