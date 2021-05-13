Popular AEW star refuses to have a match with MJF

A fan recently tweeted a list of matches he would like to see on AEW Dynamite. The fan tweet includes bouts such as MJF vs. Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager vs. Wardlow, and Santana & Ortiz vs. FTR.

The tweet quickly became viral among wrestling fans when The Inner Circle's Sammy Guevara responded to it. As exciting as those matches look, Guevara has a completely different take on a clash against one of his current onscreen rivals, MJF.

He doesn't seem interested in a match with MJF at the moment, although it's likely he may have responded in character.

"No thanks." Guevara tweeted.

Sammy Guevara is currently involved in a feud with The Pinnacle on AEW Dynamite

Sammy Guevara is a key member of the Inner Circle, and every member of the faction is currently embroiled in a feud with The Pinnacle on AEW Dynamite. The MJF-led stable already defeated The Inner Circle on a special episode of Blood and Guts last week.

Both teams went through hell in a fight that featured a lot of violent moments. But in the end, MJF turned out to be the star of the show. The Pinnacle's leader forced all members of The Inner Circle to surrender as he threatened to push Chris Jericho from the top of the cage. But after the match was over, he shoved Jericho and sent the veteran crashing down anyway.

Their rivalry seems to be far from over, based on what happened during this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The episode featured the coronation of The Pinnacle. As MJF and his allies celebrated in the ring, The Inner Circle came out to spoil the party. On top of that, they managed to convince The Pinnacle for a rematch.

However, the match won't be as simple as Chris Jericho thought it would be. MJF announced that The Pinnacle will face The Inner Circle in a Stadium Stampede match at the next pay-per-view, AEW Double or Nothing, on May 30th.

MJF added that if The Inner Circle loses, they will have to split up for good. The rivalry between these two factions is getting personal every week. The Inner Circle is yet to accept the match. However, with two weeks still left until Double or Nothing, the Stadium Stampede clash will likely be made official soon.

