AEW's MJF sends a message after destroying Chris Jericho in the Blood and Guts match 

MJF was the star of the night after his sensational performance in the Blood and Guts match at this week's special edition of AEW Dynamite.

The finish to the Blood & Guts match saw MJF forcing The Inner Circle to surrender after threatening to throw Chris Jericho from the top of the steel structure.

Despite Jericho's stablemates agreeing to quit, The Pinnacle's leader still proceeded to push him off the cage, much to the shock of the fans.

After his incredible win, MJF sent a message to fans on Twitter.

"Thank You," tweeted MJF.

Thank you. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) May 6, 2021

MJF is not someone who breaks character, and his latest tweet should also be taken with a pinch of salt.

This seems to be a direct shot at Jericho, who had said during the build-up to the match that MJF would thank him after losing at AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts.

The Salt Of The Earth had even uttered "Thank You" after throwing off Jericho from the top of the structure.

The Pinnacle and MJF could be eying greater things in AEW

Now that The Pinnacle has successfully beaten The Inner Circle, the stable will further look to assert its dominance in AEW.

However, it looks like their feud with The Inner Circle hasn't come to an end. Considering Jericho could be out of action after taking that bump in the match, fans can expect Sammy Guevara and MJF to collide at AEW Double or Nothing 2021.

It makes sense for the two to get into the ring as Guevara was the first to agree to surrender after MJF's threat.

The story could revolve around The Inner Circle member seeking vengeance against MJF for injuring Jericho.

What do you think about today's AEW: Blood and Guts special episode? Do you think the rivalry between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle will continue? Let us know in the comments section.