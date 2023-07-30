Top AEW star replaces WWE's Liv Morgan in an upcoming movie

AEW star recently replaced a former WWE Women's Champion Liv Morgan in an upcoming movie based on pro wrestling, according to a recent report.

The popularity of professional wrestlers landing them Hollywood movie roles has been a norm lately. As a matter of fact, some former wrestlers have even transitioned their careers into being popular actors as well.

Furthermore, several movies based on the pro wrestling business have landed on the big screens. It solidifies the mainstream popularity of the sport. Meanwhile, another upcoming film based on the life of the first-ever female pro wrestler in history, Mildred Burke, is in production.

The upcoming movie is named "Queen of the Ring," the plot of which will be centered around how Burke became a champion of a strictly male-dominating sport despite various challenges on her way back in the 1930s-1950s. The film is set to feature "Arrow" star Emilly Bett portraying Mildred Burke in the movie.

Furthermore, according to a report by PWInsider, WWE star Liv Morgan was set to portray Clara Mortensen, who was a wrestler in the 1930s and 1940s. However, the report also stated that the AEW Women's Champion, Toni Storm, has replaced Morgan in the same role.

M @MarkRedbeliever fightful.com/wrestling/toni… So Toni Storm and NWA’s Kamille replaced Liv and Charlotte in this movie

Another WWE star was replaced by NWA Women's Champion in the movie

While Toni Storm has reportedly snatched the role from Liv Morgan, it was previously reported that another WWE star who unfortunately lost a major role in the upcoming "Queen of the Ring" movie happens to be Charlotte Flair.

Flair reportedly had been replaced by the current NWA Women's Champion, Kamille, in the role of June Byers, who was a prime rival for Mildred Burke. Furthermore, Kamille also confirmed getting the role through a recent tweet:

Kamille @Kamille_brick Spent the summer filming my my first movie which will tell a story very close to my heart. Can’t wait for y’all to see it! #MildredBurke #JuneByers Just wrappedSpent the summer filming my my first movie which will tell a story very close to my heart. Can’t wait for y’all to see it! #QueenOfTheRing pic.twitter.com/qos640RYgq " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/qos640RYgq" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/qos640RYgq" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/qos640RYgq

Moreover, the movie features other popular actors such as Deborah Ann Woll, renowned for her role in Marvel's "Daredevil" series, and so on. Meanwhile, the release date of the upcoming movie directed by Ash Avildsen is yet to be announced.