Charlotte Flair lost upcoming movie role due to WWE's involvement - Reports

Charlotte Flair became one of the most notable faces in professional wrestling outside of WWE. According to a new report, the company might have cost the 14-time Women's Champion a role in the upcoming 'Queen of The Ring' movie.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan would take some time off from WWE to shoot for the upcoming 'Queen of The Ring' film directed by Ash Avildsen. However, both stars might have lost their roles in the project.

According to a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Flair will now be replaced by NWA Women's Champion Kamille Brickhouse. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan will reportedly be replaced by current AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm. Check it out:

“Kamille Brickhouse noted that she spent the summer filming the Mildred Burke movie “Queen of the Ring.” She will be playing June Byers, who had a shoot match for the women’s world title in Atlanta with Burke in 1954 and then after winning became the dominant women’s star for the next decade. At one point Charlotte Flair was pegged for that role and had agreed to it but WWE got involved and it fell through.” [H/T - WON]

The report suggests that The Queen had agreed to work on the film, but WWE's involvement could be why she won't be in the upcoming feature film.

Charlotte Flair is set to compete at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Earlier this year, Charlotte Flair went on a hiatus after losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. Later, she returned to WWE SmackDown and immediately went after the new Women's Champion, Asuka.

Meanwhile, Bianca Belair wanted her rematch for the title after The Empress of Tomorrow ended her reign as the longest-reigning Women's Champion in the company's history. The Queen was granted a title match against Asuka on the SmackDown ahead of Money in the Bank 2023.

However, the match didn't go as planned due to Bianca Belair's interference which ended the match. Later, The EST got her rematch for the title, but it also ended in disqualification due to The Queen's interference and Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky's failed cash-in attempt.

Later, management booked a Triple Threat match for the Women's Championship at the Biggest Party of The Summer in Detroit.

Who do you think will walk out of the event with the title? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023