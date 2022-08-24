Top AEW star responds to a fan wanting him to face AJ Styles and Kevin Owens on his potential WWE return

Chris Jericho recently responded to a fan's request to face WWE stars Kevin Owens and AJ Styles.

Since his entry into AEW, the Wizard has helped provide some much-needed legitimacy to the Promotion. Apart from elevating the brand itself, Jericho has helped the younger talent grow as well.

So far, the former WWE Champion has faced a number of high-profile opponents in AEW, including big names like Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes. Jericho recently faced Jon Moxley for the Interim World Title as well, although he lost after a grueling match.

A recent tweet by a fan bought up the topic of Kevin Owens and AJ Styles facing off against the Wizard. The tweet also pondered the possibility of Jericho returning to the Stamford-based company. Jericho responded with a simple statement.

"They’ve already happened….multiple times. ☺"

You can check out the full interaction here:

As of now, Jericho is leading a faction named the Jericho Appreciation Society. It remains to be seen what he plans to do next in Tony Khan's promotion.

Fans had varied reactions to the former WWE Champion's response

Chris Jericho's response led to an animated discussion in the comments, where various fans expressed their different opinions liberally.

A few Twitter users spoke about the Wizard's former matches with Kevin Owens and AJ Styles.

Furthermore, some fans also expressed their wish to see Jericho back in his old company.

Donnie Howard @DonnieHoward2 @IAmJericho I do selfishly want to see one last WWE run before you call it a career and I'm an AEW fan as well.. @IAmJericho I do selfishly want to see one last WWE run before you call it a career and I'm an AEW fan as well..

AEW fans, however, certainly believe that the Wizard is right where he should be.

A few other fans named a number of other WWE stars that Jericho could face if he returns to the Stamford-based company.

Eric Hoffmann @EricHoffmann13 @IAmJericho If you ever went back to WWE I think you could do a lot of awesome stuff with Dexter Lumis or Johnny Gargano @IAmJericho If you ever went back to WWE I think you could do a lot of awesome stuff with Dexter Lumis or Johnny Gargano

As of now, Chris Jericho has not expressed any inclination to rejoin his old company. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what he has planned for the future.

Do you like Jericho better in AEW or in WWE? Sound off in the comment section below!

