Top AEW star returns to Dynamite

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, after a top star's return to the show, another match for Dynasty has been made official. This will feature another title match as Kazuchika Okada puts his title on the line against PAC (fka Neville).

Earlier tonight, The Rainmaker was in singles competition against Cristiano Argento, but this ended up barely being a competitive bout, as Okada was completely dominant and earned a win without breaking a sweat. This was his first match on Dynamite since capturing the AEW Continental Championship from Eddie Kingston three weeks ago.

After the match, he addressed PAC, challenging him to a match at Dynasty for the Continental Championship. He accepted the challenge, which meant that the British star would be his first challenger since becoming champion.

After the match, PAC came out to confront Kazuchika Okada, but The Elite took the opportunity to surround the former WWE Superstar, with The Young Bucks coming into the picture.

This prompted FTR to come out to even the odds, but this ended up being futile, with Okada bringing out a steel chair and taking it to the former tag team champions.

Ever since the transition to the new and improved look of The Elite, they have been on a roll, immediately capturing a major title, and on the run to also capture the AEW tag team titles.

