Top AEW star returns to singles action on Dynamite for the first time in 8 months 

A respected AEW star and veteran wrestled his first singles match on Dynamite in over eight months this Wednesday. The talent in question, Katsuyori Shibata, unfortunately, fell victim to the company's World Champion, Jon Moxley.

Last Sunday in Philadelphia, The One True King of AEW defended his title against Swerve Strickland. Despite Hangman Adam Page and The Opps equalizing Death Riders interference, the champion succeeded in walking out with his title after Matthew and Nicholas Jackson made their explosive comeback and cost the challenger the matchup. Moxley is currently in the midst of his fourth reign with the AEW World Championship.

After issuing a grim message about his intentions and a clear warning to the returning Young Bucks, Jon Moxley opened the April 9 edition of Dynamite by going one-on-one against Katsuyori Shibata. Both stars began the match grappling and exchanging holds, but the fight soon escalated as The Purveyor of Violence and The Wrestler started trading heavy strikes.

Shibata used his experience and endurance to push through much of the world champion's offense, but eventually Mox secured the victory for himself by locking the Japanese veteran in a submission hold and forcing him to pass out.

Immediately afterwards, The Young Bucks came out to confront Moxley in the ring.

