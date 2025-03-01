Top AEW star reveals if he is afraid Cope and other high-profile signings would take his spot

AEW's roster has the perfect blend of veterans and young talents. The company's future is in good hands because Tony Khan can depend on names such as Jack Perry, MJF, Wheeler Yuta, Darby Allin, Mariah May, and more.

One of All Elite Wrestling's biggest prospects is reigning AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia. The 26-year-old signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2020. Since then, his career has seen an upward trajectory. He is a ferocious in-ring competitor and is adored by fans across the globe. He won the aforementioned title at Full Gear 2024 by defeating the previous champion, Jack Perry.

Red Death was recently interviewed by Baby Huey on the In The Kliq Podcast. During this interaction, he was asked whether he felt threatened that his spot would be taken away by high-profile signings such as Cope and more. Interestingly, the champion revealed that he is unfazed.

"I realize that you need to sign people to keep things interesting, keep things fresh, keep the roster updated, keep people engaged in what's going on, but I am under the impression that what is for you can't be taken away. So if somebody was to come in, and I'd be afraid that they'd take my spot, or if they did take my spot, then that spot wasn't for me. I'm trying to carve out my own lane, and I don't think that Adam Copeland coming in is going to affect what Daniel Garcia does too much," said Garcia. [H/T: Fightful]

AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia has a bold opinion about professional wrestling

In the interview mentioned above, Garcia stated that in the world of professional wrestling, nobody 'deserves' anything. According to him, to truly carve a path for yourself, you have to be aggressive in the free agent market.

"I don't think anybody in wrestling deserves anything. I don't think there's anybody that deserves one thing. So I'm not like, 'Oh, I deserve this over anybody else.' I do realize that in wrestling, you have to be aggressive in the free agent market," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Daniel Garcia will defend the AEW TNT Championship on Collision this week against Undisputed Kingdom's Adam Cole.

