Top AEW star roasts Vince McMahon's controversial return and WWE's potential sale on Rampage

Vince McMahon's controversial return to WWE got a savage reference during Max Caster's entrance rap on AEW Rampage.

The 77-year-old returned to the promotion in a surprising fashion to kick off the year, especially considering he had just retired last year in July. The reason for his U-turn is said to be in pursuit of a sale of the company.

Earlier reports emerged that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is leading the race to purchase the company. CNBC recently reported that AEW is interested in a possible merger with the Stamford-based promotion.

During his entrance rap for The Acclaimed's Rampage segment, Max Caster appeared to fire shots at the potential buy-out.

"We never had to sell out for blood money," Max Caster said.

It can be assumed, based on the timing, that Caster is referencing the Saudi-WWE deal. The term 'Blood Money' is often used to describe the pre-existing events deal between WWE and Saudi Arabia as a result of the latter's record of human rights abuses and suspicious deaths.

Anthony Bowens also took the chance to make his own veiled reference to the deal. He described with emphasis how they are in Los Angeles for AEW, the Mecca of pro wrestling. Mecca is a city and province in Saudi Arabia which holds significant religious esteem as the birthplace of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad.

Max Caster and Anthony Bowens are the current AEW World Tag Team Champions. They are currently feuding with Austin and Colten Gunn, potentially calling into question their mentor Billy Gunn's loyalty.

