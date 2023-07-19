Top AEW star's "attitude" has Lance Archer willing to "kick his f**king a**" (Exclusive)

AEW star Lance Archer has admitted that the attitude of one of the company's top performers has got him riled up. Hence, he wants to teach him a lesson about respect.

The performer in question is the current AEW World Champion MJF. He has manipulated virtually all his allies to do his bidding since joining the company in 2019.

One person who seemingly won't be getting manipulated by MJF's antics is The Murderhawk Monster. During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Archer admitted that he plans to beat up Maxwell Jacob Friedman and take his world title.

"I want to kick his f**king a**. A, he's the champion, so I want to be the champion. B, his attitude is what it is, and C, you've got to fight the best if you want to beat the best, and right now, he's the best in AEW. He's one of the best in the business." [2:28 - 2:44]

While Archer doesn't care about MJF, his manager Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, has been tempted by Friedman's wealth in the past. The Salt of the Earth hired Archer, with the help of Roberts, to take out Wardlow during their feud in 2022.

Lance Archer came close to becoming a champion in AEW last weekend

Lance Archer came close to becoming a champion in AEW last weekend

After touring the UK independent scene and performing for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Lance Archer made his long-awaited return to AEW on the July 14, 2023, edition of Rampage. He defeated Trent Beretta on the show.

This match was followed by Archer challenging AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy to a bout for his gold at the Battle of the Belts VII event on July 15.

The match was one of Cassidy's toughest tests to date, but in the end, he managed to score a count-out victory over The Murderhawk Monster. The champion knocked him off the apron right as the referee counted to ten.

