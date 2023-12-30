Top AEW star's contract expiring soon - Reports

A top AEW star's contract is reportedly coming to an end soon. Recent rumors suggest that the talent might be leaving the promotion.

The star in question is none other than Andrade El Idolo. Andrade signed with the company in 2021 and debuted on the June 4, 2021 edition of Dynamite. However, the former WWE star's run with the company has been very underwhelming despite having great matches with top names like Kenny Omega in the promotion.

According to a recent report by the PWInsider, El Idolo's contract with Tony Khan's company is expiring soon.

"There has been talk within the company that Andrade el Idolo’s AEW deal is up soon. - Mike Johnson (PWInsider World’s End Tip Sheet)"

Swerve Strickland wants to face Andrade El Idolo in AEW

AEW star Swerve Strickland has had very limited interactions with Andrade El Idolo in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Mogul Embassy Leader recently talked about his desire to compete against Andrade in All Elite Wrestling.

In an appearance on the ROAR Around the Ring podcast, Swerve Strickland praised Andrade and shared how he wishes to face him at a pay-per-view event.

"For me, me and Andrade have never had a singles match. We’ve interacted in battle royales before. He actually eliminated me in a battle royale, so that’s someone of course I would love to go on-on-one with, just on a pay-per-view, no commercial breaks, just balls to the wall, one-on-one. He’s one of the hardest hitters the industry has to offer, so I really want to take my talents against that. I already went up against RUSH, who’s one of the hardest hitters in AEW, and Andrade’s one of the most unique talents that wrestling has to offer, so I think me and him can make some magic," Strickland said. [H/T: Fightful]

