Top AEW star’s in-ring return announced after over a year away

A certain former AEW Women's World Champion will be making her in-ring return next week. This was following a hiatus of more than a year due to injury. The star in question is Thunder Rosa.

Earlier tonight, to start Collision, the commentary team featuring Tony Schiavone, Kevin Kelly, and Nigel McGuinness was shown. Right after, they revealed that Thunder Rosa was on the Spanish commentary team.

She made her presence known at a point in the night as she came out to save Abadon, who was suffering a two-on-one assault at the hands of TBS Champion Julia Hart and Skye Blue. This would be her first time stepping in the ring since the beginning of her hiatus.

Moments later, it was made official that all four women involved earlier would be competing in tag team action next week on AEW Collision Holiday Bash. This would be La Mera Mera's first match since August 10, 2022, on AEW Dark: Elevation, which was in a six-man tag match alongside Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm.

Expand Tweet

After a year of not being in the ring, it will be interesting to see whether ring rust placed a part, or whether Rosa will be in the same form she was before her time away due to injury.

What are your reactions to Thunder Rosa's return match announcement? Let us know in the comments section below.