"That's what you did to Cody" - Top AEW star seemingly threatens to leave the company over receiving hostile reactions from fans

Sammy Guevara recently admitted to considering walking the path of Cody Rhodes and perhaps taking "a break" from AEW.

Last Wednesday, the former TNT Champion lost a major chance to grab the World Title last week after losing against Jon Moxley. This meant he was eliminated from the Tournament of Champions, with Mox going to the finals to face Bryan Danielson on Dynamite this week.

Speaking about the missed opportunity on his vlog, the Spanish God revealed that he had considered leaving the company temporarily.

"Maybe I should go away, maybe this is it for me. I had a nice ride, and maybe I need to go away to get y'all [fans] to appreciate me, 'cause that's what you guys do. That's what you did to Cody. While he was in AEW, you hated him and then he went to WWE and you guys love him now. So I thought in my mind man that maybe this is it for me. I am not even talking about, you know, going somewhere else. I am just tired, maybe I just need to take a break in general," Guevara said. (11:22 - 11:49)

Sammy Guevara later clarified that he would still keep trying in AEW. It remains to be seen what is next for him in the coming weeks.

The AEW star will face Eddie Kingston this week

With Sammy Guevara unable to become the world champion, he will instead be settling a feud with Eddie Kingston this week.

The two stars have been a part of a major feud between the Blackpool Combat Club and the Jericho Appreciation Society. The Mad King had even thrown the Spanish God from the top of a cage the last time the two sides encountered each other in the ring.

This week at the Grand Slam event, Sammy will attempt to exact revenge by taking down Eddie. Fans will have to stay tuned to see who will prevail in what is expected to be a hard-hitting match.

