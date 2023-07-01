Top AEW star says he is being "abused" by Tony Khan

A top AEW star recently took to Twitter to make a rather serious claim against the All Elite President Tony Khan, albeit as a part of his kayfabe character.

The star in question is MJF. Known for his exceptional skill at cutting promos, the Salt of the Earth has embraced his heel persona more intimately than anyone in AEW at the moment.

Despite being a villain, his talent has led to fans popping up every time he makes an appearance on the All Elite shows. After a brutal match against Jon Moxley at Full Gear, he was crowned the All Elite World Champion last year.

MJF is apparently not fond of wrestling in the ring too frequently. Taking to Twitter, he aired his frustration at being made to wrestle on Collision this week.

"The abuse from my employer continues. Don’t miss out on seeing a man completely victimized, forced to wrestle like some jabroni mark whilst his cat waits for him at home…. alone…..feeling entirely abandoned!!!!!!! Isn’t it so FUNNY?!?!?!? TONIGHT, on COLLISION!!!!!" tweeted Friedman.

You can check out the full tweet here:

A recent AEW debutant believes MJF will surpass WWE Superstar LA Knight

Recently debuting star "Filthy" Tom Lawlor has high praise for the AEW World Champion.

Speaking on a recent episode of Bobby Fish's Undisputed Podcast, Tom Lawlor shared his take on the rapidly rising star in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I'm not saying that everybody even needs to do this, because in the history of wrestling you surely have not needed to do this to be successful, but I couldn't see LA Knight having a 60-minute match with anyone like MJF has been able to. [...] LA Knight's biggest downside is, unfortunately, the same one we're dealing with, Bobby — age," said Lawlor. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

WWE @WWE "L...A...KNIGHT! YEAH!"



This crowd is FIRED UP for



#SmackDown "L...A...KNIGHT! YEAH!"This crowd is FIRED UP for @RealLAKnight ! Can he pull off a HUGE victory tonight against @reymysterio ahead of the #MITB Ladder Match on July 1st? 🔊 "L...A...KNIGHT! YEAH!" 🔊This crowd is FIRED UP for @RealLAKnight! Can he pull off a HUGE victory tonight against @reymysterio ahead of the #MITB Ladder Match on July 1st? 🔥#SmackDown https://t.co/6rJwOnjwET

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the Salt of the Earth down the line.

Do you think MJF can surpass LA Knight? Sound off in the comments section below!

