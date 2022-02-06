"We don't like each other" - Top AEW star opens up about his relationship with CM Punk

It's no secret that Eddie Kingston and CM Punk don't get along with each other in real life. The Mad King recently discussed this animosity and explained why he has a problem with the fan-favorite star.

Punk and Kingston laid out some truths about each other during their intense rivalry last year in AEW. The two men had a grueling match at Full Gear, where the former WWE Champion emerged victorious.

In an interview with the WrestleTalk Podcast, Eddie Kingston stated that he doesn't like CM Punk, and the latter is well aware of their current relationship. The 40-year-old considers himself an "instigating prick" in the locker room, as he quips about Punk in front of those he knows will pass on his remarks to the veteran.

"Punk knows we don't like each other," said Kingston. "We don't. Because I personally feel and he knows this because I've said it in the back. And I say I'm also I'm a little bit of instigating prick. I'll talk sh*t about Punk around certain people who I know would run to him." (From 14:35 to 16:00

Kingston further slammed Punk for pretending to help rising stars like Darby Allin and called his entire personality nothing but an "act." The Mad King shared his belief that The Second City Saint doesn't care about anyone; instead, Punk associates with Allin due to the young star's popularity.

"But he knows this like I don't think what he's doing right now is him, and it is all an act, you know I mean, I look at him in the eyes, it's all an act," Kingston continued. "Him hugging Darby telling Darby, 'Hey man, I'm gonna help you.' He don't care. He's doing that because Darby is hot."

This is a MUST LISTEN!

In our @WrestleTalk_Pod interview with Eddie Kingston, one of the questions I asked him was about his relationship with CM Punk, here's what he had to say.....

Kingston didn't mince words while sharing his honest opinion on Punk. The two men clearly clash on a personal level, dating back to their days on the independent circuits, as confirmed by an anonymous wrestler a few months ago.

CM Punk suffered his first singles loss in AEW

MJF just beat CM Punk in Chicago, his first loss in AEW as well.

Huge moment for MJF.

This past week on AEW Dynamite, MJF handed The Straight Edge Superstar his first loss since he returned to professional wrestling last year.

The two men carried their match for close to 45 minutes, and they delivered arguably one of the most remarkable bouts in the flagship show's history. With Revolution right around the corner, it will be interesting to see how the rivalry between the two foes continues to unfold.

What do you think about Eddie Kingston's comments about CM Punk? Sound off below.

