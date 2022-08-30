Top AEW star says MJF "ruined" his biggest match due to backstage drama

Wardlow recently shed light on the events of the AEW Double or Nothing this year regarding his match with MJF.

The TNT Champion has seen a meteoric rise in his popularity over the last couple of months as he worked on creating his own legacy. The starting point of his solo run was his feud against MJF when he sought his freedom from servitude to the Pinnacle leader. This led to a series of challenges for the Wardog, culminating in a single match against MJF at Double or Nothing.

However, the Salt of the Earth was seemingly at odds with the Promotion leading to him no-showing at the AEW Fan Fest meet and greet and even at the Double or Nothing.

When he did show up, his bout against Wardlow turned out to be a squash match, with Mr. Mayhem taking him down quickly to pick up the win.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Wardlow opened up about the night he battled his faction leader.

"That should be considered one of the best nights of my life and it really wasn't. Everything that was going on with Max at the time and then in my life personally. Just nothing was going right and it's kind of sad that everything built up to this big night and there was so much that ruined it. All the crap with Max and everything he was pulling. I mean, I showed up that day not knowing if I was wrestling."

He continued:

"There's a lot more I could say about it but I don't want to get angry but yeah, that should have been one of the best nights of my life and obviously the outcome was amazing but I really didn't ever have the opportunity to enjoy it." [H/T: Fightful]

Wardlow is currently on a commendable solo run, as he has already acquired the TNT Championship title. It remains to be seen what is next for the Wardog in the coming weeks.

Rumors of MJF returning to AEW recently got a new lease of life

Although MJF has been gone for a good while, fans are still clamoring for his return to the Promotion.

In a recent report by Dave Meltzer, he noted that MJF may be joining AEW soon. Although the report did not specify a date, this has reignited speculation of the Pinnacle leader coming back onto the scene before All Out.

With the upcoming pay-per-view scheduled for September 5th, fans will have to stay tuned to see if Wardlow gets a blast from the past soon.

