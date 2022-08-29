Top AEW star seemingly concedes with WWE legend Kevin Nash to slam popular talent

AEW star Kenny Omega seemingly agreed on social media with WWE legend Kevin Nash's recent tirade at a former world champion.

Recently, a user posted on Twitter that former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay had more five-star matches (four of them) in just one month than John Cena, Kurt Angle, and CM Punk. This triggered a response from Nash by questioning Ospreay's merchandise sales.

The Aerial Assassin noticed this and clapped back by asking about Nash's quad. It should be noted that the legend infamously tore his quadriceps back in the July 8, 2002 episode of RAW and has been a running "joke" for him ever since.

This time, Omega, Ospreay's longtime rival, chimed in on the banter between the two former world champions.

The Cleaner answered the WWE Hall of Famer's question about The Aerial Assassin's merchandise. Here's what he said:

"Justifiably putrid, good sir," Omega responded.

Last week, after Dynamite went off-air, Omega and Ospreay traded verbal jabs at one another. This came after the latter's United Empire (with Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) defeated the Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Cero Miedo) in the semifinal of the AEW World Trios Championship tournament in the main event of the show.

Fans offered various reactions to Kenny Omega's response to WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash

The Twitter Universe offered some interesting takes following Kenny Omega's answer to Kevin Nash's question about Will Ospreay's merchandise sales despite having more five-star matches.

A fan emphasized that Dave Meltzer's ratings are irrelevant if a certain wrestler can't generate money through merch. For those unaware, Meltzer is the one who usually gives match ratings in all promotions.

Kimberly Saenz @KimSaenz9 @KennyOmegamanX Meltzer's stars mean nothing, what really matters is how much you generate for yourself and Kevin Nash is right if you don't sell merchandise you don't generate profits, which to this day the NWO continues to generate profits for Nash. @KennyOmegamanX Meltzer's stars mean nothing, what really matters is how much you generate for yourself and Kevin Nash is right if you don't sell merchandise you don't generate profits, which to this day the NWO continues to generate profits for Nash.

Another fan highlighted that Big Sexy's run as WWE Champion in the 1990s didn't draw a dime, especially in ratings.

Devs Alazraki @AlazrakiDevs @KimSaenz9 @KennyOmegamanX When Nash was WWE champion it was the worst time for WWE in terms of earnings. @KimSaenz9 @KennyOmegamanX When Nash was WWE champion it was the worst time for WWE in terms of earnings.

Meanwhile, a couple of fans thought The Best Bout Machine absolutely smoked The Aerial Assassin.

Mike McHale @MikeMcHale09 @KennyOmegamanX LOL SHOTS FIRED BY THE BEST IN THE WORLD @KennyOmegamanX LOL SHOTS FIRED BY THE BEST IN THE WORLD

Then, a user was sarcastically confused if Omega's "putrid" response was directed to Nash or Ospreay's merch sales.

Scavage @Scavage18 @KennyOmegamanX I can't tell if Kenny's saying Nash is putrid or the merch sales are putrid lolol. Wait, we're on twitter. I'm going with both! @KennyOmegamanX I can't tell if Kenny's saying Nash is putrid or the merch sales are putrid lolol. Wait, we're on twitter. I'm going with both!

Omega and Ospreay can take out their anger by competing against each other this Wednesday on Dynamite. They will be involved in the semifinals of the trios tournament as the United Empire (Ospreay, Mark Davis, and Kyle Fletcher) will take on The Elite (Omega and The Young Bucks).

What are your thoughts on Kenny Omega's bold answer to WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash's question? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did you know a DX vs. nWo match already happened? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy