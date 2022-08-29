Will Ospreay takes a shot at WWE legend

Will Ospreay recently took a shot at WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash.
The United Kingdom wrestler started his career at Progress Wrestling, and from there on, he has wrestled in several promotions. He quickly rose to stardom after signing with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he is the current IWGP United States Champion and the third Grandslam Champion in the company.
In early June, the Aerial Assassin made a surprise debut for AEW and is currently competing in the AEW Trios Championship Tournament alongside his United Empire faction members.
A couple of days ago, Twitter user Wrestling Banana tweeted that Will Ospreay has received four 5-star match ratings from Dave Meltzer in a month, which is more than what CM Punk, John Cena, and Kurt Angle have received in their entire careers.
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash responded to this by mocking Ospreay's merchandise sales. The Aerial Assassin replied to Nash by mocking his torn quadricep injury in 2002.
"Did you tear your quads writing this tweet?" Will Ospreay tweeted.
Fans react to Will Ospreay's tweet
Upon reading Ospreay's tweet, many of Kevin Nash's fans came to his defense.
The Aerial Assassin's fans came in support of him too.
People also trolled Dave Meltzer's star ratings, claiming it is imaginary.
Fans also joked that Ospreay's response was horrendous.
People also trolled his merchandise sales.
During an interview with WRESTHINGS, Ospreay revealed that he was never interested in signing with WWE.
“I have no aspirations of going to WWE, at all. It’s not because of the product or anything, I’m not a fan of it, I will happily say, but my lifestyle, I never wanted to be the big star pro wrestler. Japan allows me to do a tour and come home and live my family life," he said. [H/T Fightful.com]
One question amongst the fans was why a wrestler as talented as him never signed with WWE. Fans of Kevin Nash claimed that Ospreay is not as popular as the WWE Hall of Famer. If Ospreay was part of WWE instead of NJPW, he might have captured the eye of many more fans.
Do you want to see the Aerial Assassin in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.
