Top AEW star seemingly open to the idea of working with Randy Orton someday

A top AEW star has recently acknowledged how great it would be to work with Randy Orton. Kenny Omega talked about the details he could pick up from the wrestling icon.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (FKA Bubba Ray Dudley), on multiple occasions, has brought up how he believes that The Cleaner would have learned a lot about in-ring psychology from the Apex Predator if he had gone to WWE. However, this never became a reality as Omega made a name for himself without signing with the company.

In a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray again brought up the idea. Kenny Omega saw a clip from the podcast and reacted to it. He mentioned how he continuously learns something every time he's at a venue and how the most minuscule details impact him. He acknowledged how he would pick up a lot should he have a chance to work with someone like Randy Orton.

"I learn something almost every day I’m at a venue. Even the tiniest of details can make a difference. There’s no doubt in my mind that with someone as unique and successful as Orton, I’d have plenty to learn, absorb, and apply. Tis facts." Omega tweeted.

Bully Ray says he'd love to see AEW star Kenny Omega face off with Randy Orton and John Cena someday

A little over a week ago, Bully Ray again discussed the two wrestling icons working together, focusing on them sharing the ring.

The Hall of Famer claimed that Orton was the definition of a professional wrestler, and Kenny Omega was not. However, he acknowledged how great the former AEW World Champion is.

"When I hear the word pro wrestler, I think of Randy Orton, not Kenny Omega. Kenny Omega is definitely the best of something in the world, I just don't know if the right word is pro wrestler... I would love to see Kenny Omega versus a Randy Orton, a Kenny Omega versus a John Cena. Guys that understand real psychology," Ray said.

At this point, Kenny Omega is signed with AEW for the next few years, but he has been away from the ring due to health issues, and there is no guarantee of an in-ring return just yet.

