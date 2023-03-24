WWE legend feels AEW star could benefit from sharing the ring with Randy Orton

A WWE legend recently compared a major AEW star to Randy Orton, taking note of their in-ring styles.

Randy Orton's extensive career in the Stamford-based promotion has proven his prominence in the pro-wrestling business. The Viper's matches have never failed to capture fans' attention due to his showmanship.

Kenny Omega, on the other hand, is known for his high-impact move-sets in the ring. The former AEW World Champion is generally seen putting on fast-paced matches with some extraordinary maneuvers.

Speaking about both stars on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray stated that Randy Orton was more of a pro-wrestler than Omega.

"When I hear the word pro wrestler, I think of Randy Orton, not Kenny Omega. Kenny Omega is definitely the best of something in the world, I just don't know if the right word is pro wrestler," said Ray.

He also mentioned that a match between the WWE veteran and Omega would be interesting to watch, implying that the AEW star could pick up a thing or two from Orton.

"I would love to see Kenny Omega versus a Randy Orton, a Kenny Omega versus a John Cena. Guys that understand real psychology." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

A former WWE Superstar recently praised Randy Orton

While the Viper is currently out of action, he is still considered one of the most important stars on the roster by Killian Dain.

In an interview with Steve Fall - Ten Count Interviews, Killian heaped praise on Randy Orton while talking about his backstage experiences.

"Randy [Orton] was an incredible locker room leader, and great to be around. You hear all these stories about him, they're just not true. He was wonderful to all of us, and like, watching him wrestle every night on the house shows and stuff like that, was f***ing incredible, because he is outstanding at what he does. I think I learned to appreciate it more, the more I saw him as well," said Dain. [From 19:47 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen if Randy will be back in action before WWE WrestleMania 39.

