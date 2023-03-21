Former WWE Champion is "the most important person" on the roster, according to Killian Dain

Killian Dain, along with his wife, WWE RAW star Nikki Cross, were part of the memorable faction Sanity in NXT. After being released by the company in June 2021 as part of the fourth round of layoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dain reverted back to his previous ring name on the independent circuit, Big Damo.

The 38-year-old former NXT star had big things to say about 14-time world champion Randy Orton. Despite The Viper being on a hiatus, Dain thinks The Viper is the most important person on the roster.

Speaking on Steve Fall - Ten Count Interviews, Killian Dain showered praise on Randy Orton. He called him "an incredible locker room leader" during the former's time with the Stamford-based promotion:

"Randy was an incredible locker room leader, and great to be around. You hear all these stories about him, they're just not true. He was wonderful to all of us, and like, watching him wrestle every night on the house shows and stuff like that, was f***ing incredible, because he is outstanding at what he does. I think I learned to appreciate it more, the more I saw him as well." [19:47 onwards]

Dain further went on to say that he hopes Orton recuperates from a back injury and returns to WWE TV eventually:

"The way he took his time, he orchastrated the crowd, he was literally a level above everybody. Hearing he has back issues, I'm really hoping it's not true, because he's maybe the most important person on that roster right now. I'm hoping that he is able to push through it, because what a worker he is, and again, as I said, what a leader."

Meanwhile, a former multi-time world champion recently called Randy Orton "untouchable" while the latter was at his best.

When will Randy Orton return to WWE TV?

Randy Orton has been out of action since May 2022. As of this writing, the company has no plans for the 14-time world champion to return to the ring.

However, PWInsider has noted that there have been some internal rumblings about Randy Orton's status with the Stamford-based promotion, but lately they have died down. This could mean that the company could surprise fans by having Orton return out of nowhere (pun intended):

“There's been some rumblings about Randy Orton internally within the last week or so, where there hadn't been any discussion about him internally in some time.”

Randy Orton's last match in WWE was the Winner Takes All Title Unification tag team match between RK-Bro and The Usos on the May 20th edition of WWE SmackDown last year.

