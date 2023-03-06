"This guy is untouchable" - Former WWE Champion on wrestling Randy Orton at house show events

Randy Orton is a WWE veteran with a huge fan base despite some criticism over the years regarding his wrestling style. Former WWE star Bryan Danielson, however, called "The Legend Killer" one of his favorite opponents.

During his incredible run with the Stamford-based promotion, Bryan wrestled Randy Orton countless times. The duo famously feuded for the better part of 2013 as part of the AEW star's storyline with The Authority.

Ultimately, at WrestleMania 30, Bryan dethroned Orton to become the undisputed world champion.

Speaking to The Ringer, Bryan credited The Viper's wrestling abilities as "perfect" while talking about the benefits of doing WWE house show events. He stated that it allowed him to establish the rhythm and familiarity that was necessary to operate at the highest level on WWE TV.

“I would get to wrestle Randy Orton, who might be one of my favorite people to ever wrestle, in the sense of he and I just clicked, and Randy Orton is so good. You’re wrestling all these untelevised matches right in front of live events and … if you’re somebody who tries to continually get better, it’s a great place to hone the details … your explosiveness, of all the different things that you do. When I wrestle Randy, and when I watch Randy, and especially like, Randy at his best, I think, ‘Man, this guy is untouchable. Everything he does is perfect.’” Bryan stated. [H/T: The Ringer]

Bryan's Street Fight against Randy Orton on the June 24, 2013, edition of Monday Night RAW could be marked as a match that further cemented the former's rise to superstardom during his growing popularity.

Randy Orton misses Daniel Bryan in WWE

Prior to The Viper's injury last year, he did an interview with Ryan Satin in Out of Character, where he expressed his feelings about Bryan leaving WWE.

"I want my legacy to be that I made sure that the guys like Edge, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles, and god I miss Daniel Bryan and wish he was still here, but these guys, Finn Balor, Damien Priest, Austin Theory, Street Profits, Riddle especially, these guys that have all the potential in the world, Roman Reigns as well. These guys that can work and they know the art of this business and I want my legacy to be that I was able to, with these gentlemen, take this business to the next generation." [H/T: Sportskeeda]

Randy Orton also added:

"And ensure that that new wave of talent knows how to do it the right way, staying true to the art of what it is and making sure that number one priority is taking care of your opponents' health that you're in the ring with. That needs to be number one in every case. If that's my legacy, I'm happy with that."

It was reported that Orton may potentially be returning at WrestleMania 39, but as of this writing, nothing has been confirmed.

