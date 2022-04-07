''I wish he was still here''- Randy Orton says he really misses former WWE Champion who joined AEW 

Randy Orton is one half of the RAW Tag Team Champions along with Riddle and has done it all in his career. He believes some of his greatest achievements in WWE include being able to be a bridge between talents like Daniel Bryan and the newer generation in the company.

Randy Orton has been a part of the company since 2002. He has remained a full-time performer while many of his peers are now on a part-time schedule or have retired. The multi-time WWE Champion wants to help the younger superstars become greats like Daniel Bryan and Edge.

Speaking to Ryan Satin, Orton spoke about what he wants his legacy to be in WWE. He also spoke about AEW star Daniel Bryan and said that he really misses the former WWE Champion and wishes he was still in WWE.

''I want my legacy to be that I made sure that the guys like Edge, and Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles and, God, I miss Daniel Bryan," said Orton. "I wish he was still here. But these guys that are coming up like Priest, Theory, the Street Profits, Riddle, these guys that have all the potential in the world."

He continued by stating that he wants to make sure the new generation of talent knows how to do it the right way.

"In some cases, like the first guys, I listed, Roman as well, these guys that can work, and they know the art of this business, I want my legacy to be that I was able to, with these gentlemen, take this business to the next generation and make sure that that new wave of talent knows how to do it the right way,'' said Orton

Randy Orton comments on how he will be remembered by the fans

The Viper said that he will be remembered for his longevity. He wants to teach the younger generation of superstars how important it is to take care of your opponents' well-being inside the ring.

The former Evolution member recently stated that he believes the younger crop of superstars are not well-trained when it comes to protecting their opponents inside the ring. With 20 years of experience in WWE, Orton is the perfect person to help mould the next generation of WWE Superstars.

