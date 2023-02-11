Randy Orton allegedly sends an interesting email amidst WWE hiatus

Randy Orton's recent move amidst his WWE hiatus is indicating that a return is imminent for The Viper.

Orton has been away from action since May 2022 after suffering a legitimate back injury. Over the past few months, several reports have come out in regard to Orton's future, with the general consensus being that there's no set timetable for his comeback.

Wrestling bootmaker Jose G. Sanz recently answered a bunch of questions on his official Instagram handle. In response to one of the questions, he revealed that Randy Orton recently contacted him via email.

“I haven’t made them yet but Randy Orton contacted me via email for his return. Currently, Drew McIntyre and Bray Wyatt are some of the biggest superstars. Today I received an order for boots for Cody for Wrestlemania.”

Is Randy Orton close to a WWE return?

There have been no concrete updates on Orton's WWE return lately. This latest development does hint that The Viper is preparing for a comeback somewhere down the line. The 42-year-old star is in incredible shape as well, judging by a recent picture that surfaced on social media.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently had the following to say about a potential Orton return:

"We’ve heard no wrestling update on him recently but his back injuries were very serious and a few months ago there was concern about whether he’d be able to return, or at best, it would be a long time, which it has already been." [H/T CSS]

Randy Orton is regarded by many as one of the greatest heels to ever grace the pro wrestling ring. He has done it all over a twenty-year legendary run in WWE and is a sure-fire future Hall of Famer.

The Viper's fans have been patiently waiting to see him in action once again. They would love to see him receive a well-deserved big sendoff.

Do you miss Randy on WWE TV? Sound off in the comment section below.

