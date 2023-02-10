Randy Orton's future in WWE reportedly seems unclear

For the longest time, it seemed as if Randy Orton was in peak shape and form in WWE while having the most fun of his career teaming up with Matt Riddle. But it seems that over time, his body has taken accumulative damage from being in the ring, and his recent injury has become a serious cause for concern.

The Viper wrestled his last match alongside Riddle in a 'Winner Takes All' tag title unification match against The Usos on the May 20 episode of SmackDown, which the duo lost. At the time, it seemed he was written off of TV for another angle, but it was later revealed that Orton had been suffering from a real back injury that derailed further plans.

Randy Orton then underwent successful back fusion surgery and is now healing, but it seems his future return timeline is not looking too good. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that there is still no positive update on Orton's return, and fans may have to wait a long time to see him in action once again.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Seems like the time off has been good for Randy Orton. Seems like the time off has been good for Randy Orton. https://t.co/aEOTgN3rpm

Since The Apex Predator's last appearance in WWE, his RK-Bro teammate Matt Riddle has also been written off of TV for months as well, but not because of an injury. The Original Bro had reportedly failed a Wellness policy test in the company and is currently recovering in rehab.

Perhaps we'll see Matt Riddle join forces with Randy Orton once again to reform RK-Bro following their return to the ring down the line.

WWE reportedly has no WrestleMania plans for Randy Orton and another Former World Champion

It seems that the WWE creative is looking to pull out all the stops to bring a blockbuster experience to fans at this year's 'WrestleMania Hollywood.'

Following rumors of legends such as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin making their returns being put to rest, many other superstars such as Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns are slated to appear. However, it seems that WWE has missed out on making any WrestleMania plans for AJ Styles and Randy Orton.

The Wrestling Blog @WrestlingBlog_ Theres no current plans for AJ Styles, and Randy Orton for this year wrestlemania as of right now. This is due because of their injuries, there’s high hopes that both can return before wrestlemania but they are taking it day by day, to decide what to do. Theres no current plans for AJ Styles, and Randy Orton for this year wrestlemania as of right now. This is due because of their injuries, there’s high hopes that both can return before wrestlemania but they are taking it day by day, to decide what to do.

Styles has been out of action since May of last year following an ankle injury he suffered in December last year. The Viper, meanwhile, has been out for quite a while due to a concerning back injury that he underwent surgery for as well. The Wrestling Blog reported over on social media that the two former World Champions are quite unlikely to appear at the Showcase of the Immortals.

