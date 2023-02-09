WWE reportedly has no plans for two former World Champions at WrestleMania 39

WWE management is pulling out all the stops for WrestleMania 39 despite some big names missing the show. The Rock's return rumors have been put to rest since Cody Rhodes won the Rumble and was slotted for the main event against The Tribal Chief at the Show of Shows.

While some fans may be a tad disappointed at not getting to witness The Rock versus Roman Reigns this year in Los Angeles, CA, this may be a blessing in disguise. One can't say the same, however, about two other former World Champions missing the show.

Randy Orton is suffering from back issues and has been absent from WWE TV since May of last year, while AJ Styles has been out of action since injuring his ankle in December 2022. A recent report has shed light on their status for The Grandest Stage. The Wrestling Blog posted a tweet discussing the possibility of the two global superstars making an appearance at the SoFi Stadium in April.

The Wrestling Blog @WrestlingBlog_ Theres no current plans for AJ Styles, and Randy Orton for this year wrestlemania as of right now. This is due because of their injuries, there’s high hopes that both can return before wrestlemania but they are taking it day by day, to decide what to do. Theres no current plans for AJ Styles, and Randy Orton for this year wrestlemania as of right now. This is due because of their injuries, there’s high hopes that both can return before wrestlemania but they are taking it day by day, to decide what to do.

This news will be disappointing to their fans, especially for those of AJ Styles, as 2023 will mark The Phenomenal One's first 'Mania absence since his debut in 2016. The WWE Universe probably expected him to be back in time for the show, but as of now, it seems highly unlikely.

Randy Orton looks happy and jacked during his WWE hiatus

The Viper had successful lower-back fusion surgery last year in November, but no word yet on when fans can expect him to return to action. However, the 14-time World Champion was recently spotted posing alongside fans in an unspecified location on social media. He seems happy and healthy, so it is definitely a good sign.

The Legend Killer has nothing left to prove in the business, but it will be disheartening for people all over the world if they don't get to see Orton wrestle inside the squared circle again.

Meanwhile, this is also the first time AJ Styles has been off TV for so long due to injury, according to the former World Champion himself. Much like WWE, one can only take things day by day and hope that they return soon.

