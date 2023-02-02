Randy Orton's timeline: When is The Viper expected back in WWE?

Randy Orton is one of the biggest names on the WWE roster. He has been out due to injury for many months now. As such, he has been missed by the WWE Universe, who are eagerly anticipating his return to action.

Orton hasn't been seen since he was put out of commission by Roman Reigns and The Usos on the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown. There, he and tag team partner Matt Riddle lost their RAW Tag Team Championship to Jimmy and Jey Uso in a tag team title unification match.

After the defeat, the babyfaces were handed a beatdown by The Ones, which ended in the 14-time world champion picking up an injury.

The Viper is currently recovering from his injury, but no return date has been confirmed yet. His injury is serious and requires strict medical attention, which explains why his comeback cannot be rushed.

Randy Orton recently underwent successful lower back spinal fusion surgery. He seems to be doing well, as can be seen from his wife Kim Orton's Instagram profile.

Last month, she posted a picture of herself and The Viper in an airplane looking well and fresh.

We wish Orton a speedy recovery and hope he gets back to RKO-ing foolish WWE Superstars who dare to cross him as soon as possible.

Randy Orton's rumored Royal Rumble appearance didn't take place

Randy Orton was one of several WWE Superstars rumored to be a surprise entrant in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. The stage was set for 'Voices' to blare over the speakers to a thunderous pop and him to enter the ring and drop everyone with RKOs. However, it wasn't meant to be.

Orton failed to show up at the premium live event, casting further doubt on when he will return to WWE. Fans couldn't witness him trying to tie 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's three Royal Rumble wins. With the January extravaganza out of the way, the next show fans can pin their hopes at WrestleMania. It is the biggest event on the calendar and could do with some venom.

The Legend Killer wrestling his first match back at this year's Show of Shows would be a spectacular moment. We hope he can return before April and set up a great match against a top opponent. It wouldn't be the same without him.

