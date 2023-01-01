How long will AJ Styles be out of action from WWE?

An update provided by AJ Styles on his injury is both good and bad news for the WWE Universe. For those unknown, he suffered a broken ankle while performing in a mixed tag team match at a live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

A botched “top rope move” allegedly caused the injury. According to the two-time world champion’s Twitter post, the fracture is not a serious one. It doesn’t require surgery but it could take some time to heal. Styles also stated that it will be the “longest” he has ever been out of the ring.

AJ Styles @AJStylesOrg Just want you guys to know that I’m ok. Broken ankle is what I’m dealing with. No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I've ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes. Just want you guys to know that I’m ok. Broken ankle is what I’m dealing with. No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I've ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes.

On that basis, AJ Styles might miss out on the whole of January. His longest hiatus from WWE was back in 2020 when he suffered a dislocated shoulder during the Royal Rumble proceedings. The Phenomenal One, humble as ever, claimed he wasn’t able to flip properly when Edge speared him.

Styles was out of action from January 26 to February 27. He returned to perform in the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match at Super Showdown 2020 against Andrade El Idolo, Bobby Lashley, Eric Rowan, R-Truth and The Undertaker (winner).

Despite his age, the 45-year-old has been a regular performer in the ring and is more often on the lucky side in matters related to injuries, much like fellow superstar, Rey Mysterio. Styles was out of action for two weeks in late 2021 but it turned out to be due to non-injury related issues.

Prior to his unfortunate injury, AJ Styles was in a storyline with The Judgment Day. He introduced The OC to counter the heelish stable in October and the drama continues to this day, with both factions exchanging wins on weekly shows and Premium Live Events. However, since Mia Yim’s entry, The OC are on a winning streak.

AJ Styles could recover swiftly and return at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

WWE’s signature Royal Rumble event is infamous for its dramatic superstar returns and shock finishes. Prolific performers such as Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes are on the hype train and AJ Styles has just boarded the express.

One way Triple H could plan Styles’ return is by exploiting the absence of The OC’s leader. Shifting the momentum in Judgment Day’s favor, Finn Balor and his crew could regain their footing by defeating The Club time and again. The Phenomenal One will make a dramatic entry at the Rumble after WWE portrays The OC at its weakest.

