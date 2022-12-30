What injury did AJ Styles suffer at a recent WWE live event?

AJ Styles’ injury is a matter of concern for the WWE Universe. The 45-year-old has been in a relatively healthy state in the past few years, with his last timeout being in 2020.

Styles suffered a legitimate ankle injury on Thursday while performing at a WWE live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Furthermore, Wrestling Observer reported that the injury occurred after Styles "did a spot over the top rope to the outside." His OC members, Michin (Mia Yim), Anderson, and Gallows looked worried as he clutched his leg for several minutes outside the ring.

Prior to AJ Styles’ injury, The OC was battling against Judgment Day members Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest in a Six-Person Tag Team Match. The bout did not yield a result as an X-sign was thrown by the referee, and AJ was taken off by WWE medics.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 AJ Styles getting injured at a live show wasn't how I wanted to end 2022🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️

The severity of AJ Styles’ injury is yet to be known. However, a minor sprain could lead to his comeback as soon as next week. Usually, a month’s rest is recommended by doctors in severe cases. WWE is taking a cautious approach regarding the latter, so expect Styles to be shelved for some time.

Styles, a two-time world champion, was penned to fight Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage Match on Friday, December 30, at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto. WWE might be forced to alter the card due to AJ Styles' injury.

How could AJ Styles’ injury impact the feud between The OC and The Judgment Day on WWE RAW?

WWE’s red brand initiated a heated feud between the two stables in October, which continues to this day. The Phenomenal One was the centerpiece of the entire saga, as it all started with his refusal to shake hands with Finn Balor.

AJ Styles’ injury could give a huge advantage to Judgment Day leading up to 2023. The OC could experience bouts of instability due to the absence of their leader, and it would be the perfect time for their opponents to weaken them significantly.

Expect an onslaught on the Good Brothers and Michin being organized by The Judgment Day if Styles fails to turn up for the next show.

WWE could also postpone AJ’s return till the 2023 Royal Rumble event. This way, Judgment Day could rack up wins against The OC during their leader’s absence, but the babyfaces will eventually triumph in the feud next year.

