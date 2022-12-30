5 injured WWE Superstars who could return at The Royal Rumble 2023

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is just a few weeks away. The event has always been one of the biggest shows the company offers every year.

The main attraction of the show is the Royal Rumble match - a 30-competitor battle where the winner gets to headline WrestleMania for a world championship. Every year, the promotion gathers most of its stars to compete in the Men's and Women's Rumble matches to ensure peak entertainment.

The show is known to feature returns heavily, shocking fans all over the world. Over the years, John Cena, Edge, and Triple H have made monumental returns during the Royal Rumble match. But who will return this year? Without further ado, here are five injured stars who could make a comeback on January 28.

#5. Bobby Roode

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Per PWInsider, Bobby Roode will be back soon from injury and has been talked about for the Smackdown brand when he returns. Per PWInsider, Bobby Roode will be back soon from injury and has been talked about for the Smackdown brand when he returns. https://t.co/qOK1QXMucd

Bobby Roode used to be a regular face on television alongside his tag team Dolph Ziggler. However, he was injured in 2021 and has remained inactive for over a year.

The company recently featured him in a photo shoot where popular stars wore jerseys of their favorite team in the FIFA World Cup 2022. In the pictures, Roode represented Canada. However, the photo shoot likely took place at a SmackDown show. He could have been present to make plans for his return.

The former United States Champion also had a successful surgery in early December. He will have almost two months to make a recovery and could return at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

#4. Carmella

Carmella has been one of the most prominent WWE stars in the last few years. She is a former Money in the Bank winner and has also held the SmackDown Women's Championship.

She was involved in a RAW Women's Championship feud against Bianca Belair but unfortunately suffered a concussion back in August. She has been missing ever since.

Considering that it has been months since her last appearance, she could very well return as a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

#3. Logan Paul

Jay Carson @FreeWrestleMind I hope Logan Paul can make it back by Royal Rumble time I hope Logan Paul can make it back by Royal Rumble time 👀🔥 https://t.co/5S5kAJ1FgO

Logan Paul surprised everyone at WrestleMania 38, SummerSlam 2022, and Crown Jewel 2022 with his impressive in-ring skills. He showcased incredible talent, considering that he has only had three WWE matches to date.

Unfortunately, he tore his ACL during his bout with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2022. He was expected to be out for several months.

As there is no confirmation on exactly how much time he will require to return to the squared circle, he could very well enter and perhaps win the Men's Rumble match on January 28.

#2. Randy Orton

Randy Orton is undoubtedly among the biggest WWE Superstars of all time. He has continued to stay active for over two decades.

The Viper was having one of the most entertaining runs of his career, teaming up with Matt Riddle. Unfortunately, he injured his back during an angle involving The Bloodline on SmackDown. He also underwent successful surgery recently and is in a better condition now.

If he can't be back full-time yet, he could make an appearance at Royal Rumble 2023 just to set up a match at WrestleMania Hollywood.

#1. Cody Rhodes could make his return at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

moargunfreeman @moargunfreeman Adrenaline in my soul, is the next world champ Cody Rhodes? I would hope so. Cody also has unfinished business with Seth Rollins, but he has his sight set on the WWE championship. Cody is a big favorite for the Royal Rumble in 2023 and rightfully so. Adrenaline in my soul, is the next world champ Cody Rhodes? I would hope so. Cody also has unfinished business with Seth Rollins, but he has his sight set on the WWE championship. Cody is a big favorite for the Royal Rumble in 2023 and rightfully so. https://t.co/o5Tsewk15Y

Cody Rhodes was one of the top stars in the company in 2022. He performed in an excellent trilogy of matches against Seth Rollins. One of these bouts also received five stars from Dave Meltzer.

Unfortunately, The American Nightmare suffered a torn pectoral muscle back in June. As it has been several months since his last appearance, fans are anticipating his return for the Men's Rumble match.

The American Nightmare could realistically return and win the match to dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania Hollywood.

