WWE seemingly confirms 46-year-old star's return to SmackDown soon

WWE has seemingly confirmed that Bobby Roode is set to return soon on SmackDown. He has been absent from television for over a year and will seemingly return en route to the Royal Rumble 2023.

He and his partner Dolph Ziggler were involved in a segment involving Omos and MVP when he was last seen on the blue brand. He underwent surgery in September and has been recovering ever since.

WWE shared a photoshoot of various Superstars supporting their countries for the FIFA World Cup 2022. Roode was seen supporting his nation Canada in social media posts. Fans can notice the background being SmackDown backstage.

This is an update from a recent report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider. The report stated that he was being discussed as being a member of SmackDown once he is back.

It appears that he is finally fit and has been backstage, possibly waiting to get booked for future shows. Hopefully, he will return soon and engage in a major rivalry.

What can Bobby Roode do once he is back on WWE SmackDown?

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “Bobby Roode is the most underrated wrestler (in WWE). — They are not doing right by Bobby. He is so talented.



I have to say, for me working with, you know I’ve worked with thousands of talent. Bobby is in my top ten.”



- Kurt Angle

"Bobby Roode is the most underrated wrestler (in WWE). — They are not doing right by Bobby. He is so talented. I have to say, for me working with, you know I've worked with thousands of talent. Bobby is in my top ten."- Kurt Angle(via Kurt Angle Show)

The company has been booking shows with excellence since Triple H assumed creative control. Considering Hunter is great at booking former NXT Champions, he can book Roode in multiple ways.

The Glorious One could realign with his former tag team partner Dolph Ziggler. The two could go on to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships or engage in a rivalry with the likes of Legado Del Fantasma.

Several opponents will be available if he returns as a singles Superstar. He could challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship or feud with another star like Braun Strowman or Karrion Kross.

He could also rekindle his NXT rivalry with Drew McIntyre. If he manages to defeat The Scottish Warrior, he could also challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at a future event.

Whom would you like Bobby Roode to face when he returns to WWE SmackDown?

