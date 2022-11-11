46-year-old star could return to WWE SmackDown "soon" - Reports

It has been over a year since fans saw Bobby Roode wrestle in WWE. New reports have indicated that he could soon return to be a part of SmackDown.

The former United States Champion last appeared on television on the June 6, 2021, episode of the blue brand. On the show, he and his tag team partner Dolph Ziggler were involved in a segment with MVP and Omos. On September 29, 2021, reports confirmed that he had suffered an injury.

According to a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Bobby Roode was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama yesterday. He is being discussed to be a part of the blue brand once he returns.

"Bobby Roode was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama yesterday. In asking around this morning, we are told the hope is he'll be back soon from his injury issues. We are told that he's been talked about for the Smackdown brand when he returns," stated Mike Johnson.

He could realistically reunite with Dolph Ziggler or become a singles competitor and thrive under Triple H's regime.

Bobby Roode has had an impressive career as a WWE SmackDown Superstar

Roode officially debuted for WWE NXT in 2016 and later had an impressive run as the NXT Champion. He was called up to the main roster and debuted for SmackDown in 2017.

In 2018, he was inserted into an eight-man United States Championship tournament after then-champion Dolph Ziggler vacated the title. He defeated Jinder Mahal in the finals to win his first title on the main roster. He lost the gold to Randy Orton after 54 days as the champion.

He later moved to RAW and became a two-time RAW Tag Team Champion alongside Chad Gable. After his return to the blue brand in 2019, he aligned himself with Dolph Ziggler.

The two were called "The Dirty Dawgs" as heels. They defeated The Street Profits to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in 2021 and lost the titles to Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WWE Backlash 2021.

Would you like to see Bobby Roode realign himself with Dolph Ziggler? Let us know in the comments section below.

