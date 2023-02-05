[PHOTO] Randy Orton looking incredibly jacked during WWE hiatus

Judging by his recent pictures, it looks like Randy Orton hasn't skipped his gym sessions during his WWE hiatus.

The Viper has been out of action since May 2022 due to an injury. There's no concrete update yet on his potential WWE return. Amidst his hiatus, Randy Orton was recently spotted helping out at Boon Center Inc. in Missouri. In one of the pictures, Orton can be seen flexing his massive biceps:

Monty AEW/WWE @tmykwoah Look at Randy Orton's biceps in latest pic Look at Randy Orton's biceps in latest pic 🔥🔥 https://t.co/1mNUCIYqMU

You can check out more pictures from Orton's visit below:

Randy Orton is one of the greatest to ever step foot in a WWE ring

Orton celebrated 20 years in WWE shortly before he went on a hiatus in 2022. The Apex Predator made his WWE main roster debut in the spring of 2002. Orton quickly established himself as a hated heel on the RAW brand and went on to become a multi-time WWE Champion.

Orton has won 14 World Titles, headlined multiple WrestleMania events, is a two-time Royal Rumble winner, and is dubbed one of the greatest heels in the history of WWE. Here's what Orton had to say about what he would do following his retirement:

"I don’t really think I’d be a good coach because I would start to just ramble," Randy Orton said. "It’s almost like I don’t know how to articulate myself to a group of green guys that are coming into the business that need to learn the basics. If there was three, four or five guys, a small group, and if we could go and talk and sit in the ring. If it could be like close quarters, just a small group of people where we’re not doing drills and stuff, but just talking and maybe watching tape, I think I’d be good in that aspect."

Does Orton know something that the WWE Universe doesn't? Is he preparing for a WWE return by regularly hitting the gym? Millions of Orton fans across the globe would want nothing but to see him back in action delivering RKOs on weekly TV.

