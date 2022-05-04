Randy Orton opens up about future career following WWE retirement 

Randy Orton might go down as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, but he doesn't think he'd make a good coach.

Orton began his career in WWE all the way back in 2002. Since that time, The Legend Killer has compiled one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the company. On top of 14 world championship reigns, Orton is certain to be a first ballot Hall of Famer once he decides to hang up his boots.

However, The Legend Killer doesn't seem to think he has what it takes to coach other stars. In a recent interview with GiveMeSport, Orton was asked if he's interested in being a coach at the WWE Performance Center once his in-ring career is over.

The Viper had mixed feelings on the subject, declaring that he has trouble articulating himself well to new talent:

"I don’t really think I’d be a good coach because I would start to just ramble," Randy Orton said. "It’s almost like I don’t know how to articulate myself to a group of green guys that are coming into the business that need to learn the basics. If there was three, four or five guys, a small group, and if we could go and talk and sit in the ring. If it could be like close quarters, just a small group of people where we’re not doing drills and stuff, but just talking and maybe watching tape, I think I’d be good in that aspect."

GiveMeSport WWE @GiveMeSportWWE

🗣"I don’t know how to articulate myself to a group of green guys."



Randy Orton is one of the best WWE stars ever, but he told GiveMeSport he doesn't think he'd be a good coach 🤔



givemesport.com/88002889-randy… 🗣"I don’t think I’d be a good coach... I would start to just ramble."🗣"I don’t know how to articulate myself to a group of green guys."Randy Orton is one of the best WWE stars ever, but he told GiveMeSport he doesn't think he'd be a good coach 🤔 🗣"I don’t think I’d be a good coach... I would start to just ramble."🗣"I don’t know how to articulate myself to a group of green guys."Randy Orton is one of the best WWE stars ever, but he told GiveMeSport he doesn't think he'd be a good coach 🤔givemesport.com/88002889-randy…

If Randy Orton were to take up coaching after retiring from in-ring competition, he would join many other former WWE Superstars who have done the same, including Shawn Michaels. HBK has managed to translate his natural ring prowess and charisma into coaching young stars in NXT.

Randy Orton's title unification match at WrestleMania Backlash has been changed to a six-man tag bout

For the last month, WWE has been setting up a Tag Team Title unification match between RK-Bro and The Usos at this Sunday's WrestleMania Backlash.

However, it was announced on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown that the unification match had been changed to a six-man tag. RK-Bro will now team with Drew McIntyre to take on The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with no titles on the line at all.

While many in the WWE Universe have questioned why the match suddenly changed, no real answer has been provided. Does this mean that the tag team titles won't be unified in the future? Only time will tell.

What do you make of Randy Orton's comments? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

LIVE POLL Q. Will the RAW and SmackDown Tag Titles be unified in 2022? Yes No 5 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell