Big update on Randy Orton's status with WWE - Reports

Randy Orton has been out of action since May 2022. After losing a 'winner takes all' match for the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team titles, Orton was attacked by The Bloodline.

He was initially supposed to return at SummerSlam 2022 to face Roman Reigns. However, he is still out of action due to a back injury. Recently there have been some 'internal rumblings' about him lately.

The Viper became a major part of the tag team division along with Matt Riddle. The duo was collectively known as RK-Bro. They rose to become one of WWE's most popular tag teams. The original plans had them face each other at WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately, both men are absent from the company as of now.

PWInsider noted that there have been some internal rumblings about Randy Orton in the company, but there had been no talks about him for some time. This is a positive sign for Orton, as it could mean that he might be getting ready for a return sometime soon.

“There's been some rumblings about Randy Orton internally within the last week or so, where there hadn't been any discussion about him internally in some time.”

Will Randy Orton return before WrestleMania 39?

The card for WrestleMania Hollywood is almost finalized. Though there is no certainty, The Viper's return at 'Mania would undoubtedly be a moment to remember. There is also a chance that the company is waiting to bring the former WWE Champion back after WrestleMania.

There had been some speculation that Orton might be gearing up for a return when wrestling bootmaker Jose G Sanz stated on his social media that the former WWE Champion had contacted him to prepare a new pair of wrestling boots.

Randy Orton suffered a back injury, which has resulted in him being out of action for a long period of time. Meanwhile, his tag team partner Matt Riddle was removed from TV after being sent to rehab. However, it is being stated that Riddle is out of rehab but is not being used by WWE.

