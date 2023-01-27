Update on Matt Riddle's rehab stint and WWE status ahead of Royal Rumble 2023 - Reports

Royal Rumble is often where many big-name absentees make long-awaited returns to WWE. Matt Riddle's fans have also been looking forward to his on-screen comeback, but unfortunately, he might not make it back in time for the Royal Rumble.

The Original Bro was slapped with a 60-day suspension after failing the company's Wellness Policy test for the second time in December 2022. Riddle was taken off TV with an injury angle as WWE announced he would be back in approximately six weeks.

As things stand, the former United States Champion is done with his mandatory time in rehab and was recently spotted receiving his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt.

While WWE previously provided a kayfabe timeline for Riddle's return, his wellness policy suspension would ideally keep him out until February. The promotion is highly unlikely to bend its backstage rules to get Riddle back for the Rumble, and the expectation is that he will miss the highly-anticipated show.

Here's what Dave Meltzer stated about Riddle's current status in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"Riddle, who is out of rehab, got his BJJ black belt this past week training under Daniel Gracie. Riddle was announced as returning in six weeks after the injury angle on 12/12. That would indicate a Rumble return, although if he's suspended two months, he wouldn't make that time line."

Who are the current favorites to win the WWE Royal Rumble matches?

This year's Royal Rumble feels a whole lot different, as Triple H is in charge of the booking. The Game has already earned plaudits for his creative decision-making, and the WWE Universe expects him to offer two memorable Royal Rumble matches.

While the surprise returns will surely grab all the headlines, all eyes will eventually be on the Royal Rumble winners as they will guarantee themselves major WrestleMania spots.

As reported earlier, Cody Rhodes is unsurprisingly leading the list of favorites to win the men's Royal Rumble showdown. Regarding the exceptionally talented women, Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley has emerged as the favorite to win her first Royal Rumble match.

It should be noted that Triple H's team has still not officially picked the winners backstage, and there is always a possibility of a few swerves coming our way.

