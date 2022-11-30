Top AEW star seemingly references Bret Hart while teasing potential participation in Owen Hart Tournament 

AEW has had a brief association with the Hart family for the first-ever Owen Hart Tournament. Recently, Claudio Castagnoli shared an image of when he assaulted Chris Jericho on Rampage with a caption seemingly in reference to Bret Hart.

Castagnoli challenged Jericho for another shot at the ROH World Championship. The Wizard accepted, with the stipulation that if Claudio lost, he would have to join his faction and leave the Blackpool Combat Club behind.

The 52-year-old star had an impressive career in WWE before signing with AEW. The two have been competing on and off. Their feud commenced when Jericho defeated Castagnoli for the ROH title, adding it to his list of accolades and calling himself 'The Ocho' in reference to the 8th title he has to his name.

Recently, the BCC member shared an image of himself overlooking a passed-out Jericho with the caption 'Hitman'. This also led to speculation on whether he is adding his name as a potential participant in the Owen Hart Tournament.

AEW's Chris Jericho reacted to a resurfaced clip of Hulk Hogan during the early years of his career

Chris Jericho has never shied away from social media or voicing his opinion and addressing certain matters. Given his age, he often receives backlash from fans for a seemingly botched landing.

A Twitter user recently shared a video of Hulk Hogan during a wrestling match in Japan. The Wizard instantly responded, citing what a hard worker Hogan was:

"Wow that’s amazing !! @HulkHogan was a great worker at all times."

Chris is considered as one of the rare few wrestlers who have been able to modify and alter their gimmicks while staying true to their personas. A few months ago, he brought back his iconic Lionheart moniker during his feud with Jon Moxley for the AEW World title.

Do you think Castagnoli will be able to defeat Jericho? Sound off in the comments.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes