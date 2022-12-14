Top AEW star seemingly taken up with 4-time WWE Champion and The Bloodline member's former wrestling gimmicks

Within a couple of years, The Bloodline has become a dominant force to be reckoned with on WWE. Roman Reigns holds the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and The Usos are the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions. AEW star Danhausen recently responded to a fan's tweet citing that there should be one-of-a-kind action figures of Bryan Danielson and Sami Zayn's 'El Generico' gimmick.

Prior to signing with WWE, Danielson had an elusive career in ROH. In 2007 during his match against Takeshi Morishima, the AEW star suffered an eye injury, resulting in a detached retina. He was forced to wear an eye patch.

Throughout most of his career, The Honorary Uce of The Bloodline donned a mask and a cape and called himself 'El Generico.' Additionally, on ROH, he formed a tag team with Kevin Owens, who then competed under his real name. The two befriended each other and also brought their friendship to WWE television.

Danhausen recently responded to a fan's tweet about whose action figures from AEW and ROH should be created:

"Ultimate ROH Bryan Danielson with eyepatch, bloody head, bald head, hair head. Also El Generico. May he be well wherever he is," tweeted Danhausen.

Sami Zayn could potentially challenge The Bloodline leader Roman Reigns next year

Sami Zayn's loyalty towards Roman Reigns and The Bloodline was tested at Survivor Series WarGames. However, he passed with flying colors when he turned on his former ally Kevin Owens.

With Royal Rumble season around the corner, it was reported that the Honorary Uce could potentially be set to take on The Tribal Chief at the Elimination Chamber next year.

Full episode: @itsmeprettytony narrates Sami Zayn's meeting w/ Roman Reigns at #WWE Survivor Series #WarGames . Roman knows Sami lied to Jey Uso. Roman asks if Sami is going to stab the Bloodline in the back. Sami says he's w/ the Bloodline and they hug.

Reigns is set to appear on SmackDown this week. He currently seems to have an issue with Owens, and the two will allegedly face each other at Royal Rumble next month, but there has been no confirmation.

