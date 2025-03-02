Top AEW star seemingly takes a shot at The Rock and Cody Rhodes' segment on Collision

A top AEW star has seemingly taken a shot at The Rock and Cody Rhodes during a segment on Collision. This will no doubt be a talking point as the Elimination Chamber PLE is underway.

Toni Storm was attacked by Mariah May on Collision last week, and it was so bad that it sent the AEW Women’s Champion to the hospital. The former WWE star cut a promo in a neck brace and from the hospital and seemingly took a shot at The Rock and Cody Rhodes with a reference to taking souls.

“What do you want Mariah? My title? You can pry it from my cold dead hips. My soul? I am going to leave it home,” she said. [0:36 - 0:49]

That is interesting because The Rock put Cody Rhodes on the spot last week as he asked him to sell out to him and be a corporate champion. He did give him a time frame and said that he wanted an answer at the Elimination Chamber.

With the PLE ongoing, it will be interesting to see what choice the former AEW star will make and how it will affect his future moving forward.

