Top AEW star sends a 6-word message to The Usos ahead of their match at WWE Money in the Bank

The Usos are set to face their own blood later tonight at WWE Money in the Bank. Ahead of the Bloodline Civil War, AEW star Miro shared a message for the former Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

The Bloodline imploded a few weeks ago. It all began at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event when Jimmy Uso lost his cool and superkicked Roman Reigns. The brothers looked to talk things through and fix their issues, but The Tribal Chief was not willing to compromise and ordered Solo Sikoa to take out his brother.

A couple of weeks later, Jey Uso also decided to walk out of the faction. Thus the former Undisputed Tag Team Champions will be teaming up to take on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Civil War match.

The bout is set to take place tonight at the WWE Money in the Bank PLE in London, England.

Former WWE Superstar Miro took to Instagram to share some positive words for The Usos ahead of their match.

"Day one. Go get it Uce," Miro wrote.

It should be noted that the last time The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa teamed up, they lost.

Do you think The Usos can defeat Reigns and Sikoa? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Last minute Money In The Bank 2023 predictions

Poll : 0 votes