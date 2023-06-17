"YOU'RE OUT AND I'M OUT TOO!" - Another Bloodline member turns on Roman Reigns; knocks him out

Jey Uso of The Usos is out of The Bloodline as the WWE Universe witnessed Roman Reigns down on his knees, betrayed by his cousins on SmackDown tonight.

During the main event, Reigns said his job was to get The Bloodline to the promised land, but it was their job to stay at the top. Roman also mentioned they invested three years into Jey Uso because he's meant to lead, just not yet.

However, Jimmy interfered to save his twin brother from further manipulation from the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Head of the Table added that when they wanted to make Jey the right-hand man, only Jimmy had an issue.

Jey Uso asked Jimmy if it was true, and the latter confirmed it. Jey wasn't happy with his brother. His insecurities came out to assert Jimmy was out of The Bloodline, and so was he, as Jey nailed Roman Reigns with a superkick!

"YOU'RE OUT AND I'M OUT TOO!" - Jey said.

The Bloodline's destiny was in the hands of Jey Uso, and Roman Reigns was convinced that Jey would follow him as he always had, but that has backfired on the champion.

Since Jimmy Uso was already out of the heel faction after what happened at 2023 Night of Champions, his twin brother decided his exit from The Bloodline.

