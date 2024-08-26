Top AEW star sends an emotional message after All In 2024; confirms he almost retired after leaving WWE

A popular AEW star has disclosed that he considered hanging up his wrestling boots for good following his departure from WWE. The said performer is Dustin Rhodes, who thanked All Elite Wrestling for reigniting his passion for wrestling.

Rhodes has had a career renaissance in the Tony Khan-led promotion, where he's not only a beloved on-screen veteran but also has key backstage responsibilities. The 55-year-old star was in action at AEW All In 2024, where he teamed up with the Von Erichs, Sammy Guevara, and Katsuyori Shibata to defeat the Cage of Agony and the Undisputed Kingdom on Zero Hour.

A few minutes back, Dustin Rhodes shared a heartfelt message on X/Twitter, where he opened up about how he almost quit wrestling after leaving WWE in 2019. The wrestling legend added that joining AEW renewed his passion for the business and that he firmly believes he is at the top of his game right now.

Trending

"Gonna be real for a moment. If You asked me when I left the fed if I was done. I would have told you yes. AEW called and passion was renewed. I have had five wonderful passionate yrs in @AEW I am grateful that I can still perform at a very high level, and that impresses me personally. I watched Sting my whole life and he paved the way for all of us. To watch him for so long, still able, is inspirational. Whether you love me or hate me, I believe in all my yrs that I am doing my best work."

Furthermore, Rhodes mentioned that he was grateful to be working alongside youngsters like Sammy Guevara and the Von Erichs.

"Time to elevate the #VonErichs @MarshallVonEric and @RossVonErich and pass on my knowledge to them and @sammyguevara I couldn't be prouder or happier with this faction of guys. I may have been done five yrs ago, but passion came calling. Thanks @TonyKhan for all the opportunities. Here's to another 36 #TheSonsOfTexas," wrote Rhodes.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes on his brother and AEW star Dustin Rhodes' future

A few days back in an interview, Cody Rhodes, who has had a memorable feud with his brother in AEW, said he was far from done with the business. The American Nightmare revealed that though Dustin Rhodes hadn't revealed his future plans to him, he was convinced he wasn't quitting anytime soon.

“I’m not surprised because I can tell he’s not done,” said Cody Rhodes. “He hasn’t really told me what he wants to do next, but I can tell he’s not done.”

Expand Tweet

Considering Dustin Rhodes is currently the one-half of ROH World Tag Team Champions and one-third of the ROH World Trios Champions, it's safe to assume fans will get to see a lot of him in the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.