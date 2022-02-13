Top AEW star sends a heartfelt message of support to WWE's Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali has been receiving an outpouring of support from his well-wishers since WWE reportedly denied his release request.

Ali has visibly grown tired of his current situation and recently posted a cryptic tweet which reads, "I'll see ya all in like 2 1/2 years." His statement is pretty much self-explanatory that Vince McMahon's promotion won't grant Mustafa Ali's release request anytime soon and that the 35-year-old star still has close to two-and-a-half years left on his current contract.

AEW's newest acquisition Keith Lee replied to his tweet, asking the WWE Superstar to keep his head up. The Limitless One also encouraged his former colleague by saying that he's far from being done in pro wrestling:

"Keep your head up homie. You're far from done," Keith Lee replied to Mustafa Ali's tweet.

The former leader of RETRIBUTION last made a television appearance on the October 29th episode of SmackDown, where he suffered a crushing loss at the hands of Drew McIntyre. Since then, he has been forced to the sidelines, making him miss marquee premium live events like Day 1 and Royal Rumble.

Mustafa Ali has joined the list of stars like Andrade, Miro, and FTR, whose requests to break out from their WWE contracts were not granted by the company in the past.

Wrestling enthusiasts have even started the #FreeAli trend on Twitter, which has picked up massive steam lately. Given the gravity of his ongoing situation, it's unlikely that Mr. McMahon will be keen to bring him back to weekly programming anytime soon.

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali could be an excellent addition to the AEW roster in the future

While Ali still has considerable time left on his current contract, he can follow in the footsteps of his former colleagues, who jumped ship over to AEW once their contracts expired.

The 35-year-old star is hailed as one of the most incredible high-flying wrestlers in pro wrestling today and could find a place to thrive in Tony Khan's promotion. But as of this writing, wrestling fans are hoping to see Ali back inside the squared circle sooner rather than later.

