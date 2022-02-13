Mustafa Ali provides riveting update on his status with WWE

Last month, Mustafa Ali publicly requested his release from WWE. Since then, multiple reports regarding his status with the company have surfaced and #FreeAli has garnered some attention online. However, it seems that WWE will not be granting Ali his release and he will have to sit out his contract.

A few minutes ago Mustafa Ali took to Twitter to post the following tweet:

"i’ll see ya all in like 2 1/2 years"

The explanation that can be derived from this tweet is that WWE is not willing to release Ali and that the star will not work for the company in the meantime.

Mustafa Ali's last WWE appearance came in October

In October, Ali was drafted to SmackDown and debuted a new character. He wrestled in his last match against Drew McIntyre on an episode of the blue brand. Around that time, Ali's promos and his social media activities suggested that there was a new direction for his character.

However, Ali was taken off WWE programming for what was supposedly paternity leave. However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reported last month that Ali had asked for just one day off from WWE and it was the promotions decision to not feature him.

Later reports emerged that Ali had a backstage argument with Vince McMahon which had prompted issues. Nonetheless, Ali was pitched to be in Rumble but he seemingly denied the opportunity, later even addressing the situation on Twitter.

There were rumors regarding Ali possibly showing up on AEW Dynamite last week after Tony Khan heavily promoted a ''Forbidden Door'' surprise. However, it was reported that WWE had not granted Ali his release and the Forbidden Door surprise was instead Jay White from New Japan Pro Wrestling who will now be featured on AEW TV.

