Top AEW Star Sends a Huge Message Amid Hiatus; She Last Wrestled in the company 174 Days Ago

By Faiz Ahmed
Published Aug 19, 2025 18:10 GMT
AEW stars breaks silence over her absence.
AEW stars breaks silence over her absence. (Image credit: AEW's X/@AEW)

AEW currently has many stars who have been off television for a long time. Wrestlers such as Wardlow, Chris Jericho, and Britt Baker haven't been seen on TV in months. Another wrestler who finds herself on the list is former ROH Women's World Champion, Deonna Purrazzo.

She has been on a hiatus since losing to Harley Cameron during the February 25 episode of AEW Dynamite. Purrazzo recently took to X/Twitter and broke her silence regarding her absence from television. She responded to a fan, who was wondering about her return.

In her post, she expressed disappointment over a 2024 match for which she was unprepared. Purrazzo explained that this year, she's focusing on being prepared and ready for the next opportunity that may come her way.

"Last year, I had a match I wasn’t prepared for. I left that match feeling like I wasn’t myself anymore. I disappointed people and, more importantly, myself. So in 2025, I made it my mission to hold myself accountable, get in the ring consistently, and take more bookings. If I want to be prepared, I have to stay prepared… TV or not. I can only control what I can control. And next time, I’ll be ready. ♥️, " Purrazzo wrote.
Deonna Purrazzo signed with AEW in January 2024 after initially appearing for the promotion for one night in May 2022. Since signing with the promotion, she has competed for the AEW Women's World Championship and has feuded with former Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa.

Four-time World Champion promised to return to AEW return

The Virtuosa is a former three-time TNA Knockouts World Champion and a one-time ROH Women's World Champion. Despite her absence from All Elite Wrestling, Purrazzo has been active on social media. She has always been available to respond to fan comments about her appearances.

She recently responded to a fan sign that was visible on a recent episode of Dynamite. Responding to the post, Purrazzo promised her fans that she would make her return to the promotion soon.

Before signing for Tony Khan's promotion, The Virtuosa worked with WWE as well. The 31-year-old was part of the Stamford-based promotion between 2018 and 2020, spending that time on the NXT brand.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
