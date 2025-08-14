Former WWE star promises to make AEW return

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 14, 2025 10:42 GMT
An ex-WWE name made a huge promise regarding a return to AEW amid her absence for the past several months. The return was promised after a fan sign from Dynamite this week went viral.

The former WWE star Deonna Purrazzo promises to return to AEW. Deonna had a brief run with the Stamford-based promotion's developmental brand, NXT, from 2018 to 2020. Following a memorable run in TNA, Purrazzo signed with Tony Khan's promotion, but her run with the company has been largely underwhelming until now.

Purrazzo last appeared on an episode of Dynamite in February, where she was defeated by Harley Cameron. She had a brief run in the Ring of Honor amid her TV absence as well. Meanwhile, a fan sign from Dynamite this week, which said "Deonna For Champ," went viral on social media.

Taking notice of the viral sign from Dynamite, Deonna Purrazzo promised her fans that she will be back and asked them to be patient:

"I will grace you all again, I’m sure of it. Patience is a Virtu(osa) 👁️" Deonna wrote.
Former WWE star on who gets creative input in AEW

The former WWE star Deonna Purrazzo recently opened up on who gets creative input in AEW. Speaking on The Digital Social Hour, Purrazzo disclosed that the TBS Champion Mercedes Mone gets the creative input in Tony Khan's promotion:

"Yeah, it kind of depends on where you are. Like for me, I don't get too much input in that, but there are women above me at AEW that [sic] do get more input. So it kind of just depends where you come from, what your status is, and things like that. Right now, Mercedes Mone, who was Sasha Banks in WWE, kind of gets that open forum to be like, 'I'd like to work with this person, and these are my ideas,' and then the writers kind of, not necessarily conform, but they do listen to what she has to say," Deonna said.
Purrazzo also admitted that she is not in a position to give her own creative input in Tony Khan's promotion.

