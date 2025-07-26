  • home icon
Top AEW star sends a message for Seth Rollins following his serious injury

By N.S Walia
Published Jul 26, 2025 00:49 GMT
Seth Rollins works for AEW
Seth Rollins works for AEW's competitor, WWE (Image via Seth Rollins & AEW's X)

Seth Rollins is one of the biggest WWE superstars to have risen to prominence in the modern era. A top star, who can be seen as his AEW counterpart, recently sent out a message following Rollins' injury.

The star, who is currently a member of The Hurt Syndicate, is MJF. The Salt of the Earth is considered one of the AEW pillars that emerged as a top draw for the promotion. Maxwell Jacob Friedman became popular for his captivating and narcissistic personality, as well as his exceptional in-ring acumen, which is very similar to The Visionary.

In a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, MJF had huge praise for Seth Rollins. He claimed that both he and The Visionary would be credited among the greatest stars in the history of their respective companies.

"Seth Rollins is a freak of nature. He’s going to go down as one of the greatest faces in the history of that company. The same way I’m going to go down as one of the biggest faces in the history of my company. When you think of these promotions, when you think of WWE, you think Seth. When you think of AEW, you think me. I find him to be extraordinarily talented. I feel horrible about his knee. It sucks."
WWE's Seth Rollins is currently out of action

Seth Rollins was experiencing one of the greatest runs in his WWE career this year. Following his victory in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night 1, he aligned with Paul Heyman and formed a Trifecta of Terror with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

The Revolutionary also captured the Money in the Bank contract at the namesake event a few months ago. Amidst his roaring success, Rollins suffered a knee injury during his match against LA Knight on the July edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

Multiple conflicting reports have been made regarding Rollins' return to the ring. However, the Visionary himself stated that he would be out of action for a while, a claim also made by Paul Heyman on WWE television. So it remains to be seen when Rollins will be healthy enough to make his comeback to the squared circle.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
