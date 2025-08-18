Top AEW Star Sends a Rude Message After Using Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Move

Stone Cold Steve Austin's influence and popularity inspired generations. Recently, a top AEW star borrowed a page from Austin's playbook and, afterward, posted an insulting message on social media.The aforementioned star, who used to be a part of the WWE roster, is Ricochet. On the recent edition of Collision, The One and Only competed in a singles showdown against the debuting Ace Austin, who recently signed with All Elite Wrestling, but lost the bout to the former WWE United States Champion.During one of the spots, Ricochet delivered Stone Cold Steve Austin's popular elbow drop as Ace Austin was lying on the ground. He followed it up with a message on X, posting Stone Cold's famous finger gesture emojis to continue to channel his inner Texas Rattlesnake.Check out his tweet here.Tony Khan reveals that he would have signed Stone Cold Steve Austin to AEW in his primeStone Cold Steve Austin was arguably the undisputed face of WWE during the heights of the Attitude Era in the 1990s. AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was revealed to be a fan of his work and said that he would have loved to sign that version of the Bionic Redneck to his roster. However, Khan did mention that he would love to work with any iteration of Austin.“Steve Austin. If you could get Steve Austin in the '90s and just have Steve Austin for the decade of the '90s, he’s the greatest ever... If I had ever been fortunate enough to work with any iteration of Steve Austin, particularly in the '90s or early 2000s, I would count myself very fortunate.” [H/T WrestlePurists]Stone Cold Steve Austin was last seen on WWE television at WrestleMania 41. He appeared on Night 2 of the show to announce the attendance record, and it remains to be seen when the fans will see The Texas Rattlesnake next on live programming.