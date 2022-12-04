Top AEW star sends a six-word message after getting massive praise from WWE Superstar Sami Zayn

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently had a lot of praise for AEW star MJF as The Honorary Uce said Friedman is one of his dream opponents. After hearing that, The Salt of the Earth took to Twitter and responded with a six-word message.

Sami Zayn recently appeared on Peter Rosenberg's YouTube channel for an interview. When asked who he would like to face from companies outside of WWE, the Honorary Uce named MJF and Dante Martin:

"I do see some guys out there. MJF pops to mind — I think he’s very talented. There’s a kid in AEW called Dante Martin who’s just, like, a really great high flyer and it kind of reminds me of the matches I would have on the independents with guys who are really good high flyers, so just strictly based on in-ring, I think, just if we were working an indie in front of 300 people." [H/T: Post Wrestling]

The newly crowned AEW World Champion took to Twitter toresponde to the Canadian wrestler's comments.

"Sami is Salt of the Earth," MJF tweeted in response.

Sami Zayn spoke about Roman Reigns pushing for him to be included in a WWE storyline

Sami Zayn has gotten incredibly over with the crowd in the last few months. Albeit reluctantly, he has been accepted as a part of the Bloodline. He spoke about how Roman Reigns was eager to include Zayn as well.

"It was talked about with Roman as well. We were sitting at catering one day, and I heard an interview that he did with Ariel Helwani where he was very kind towards me and saying nice things about me as an on-screen character and that he’d like to do something down the road with me one day. We got to talking and I don’t remember exactly how it went, but it was a mutual thing," said Zayn. [H/T: 411Mania]

Over the past few months, Jey Uso was never convinced by the former WWE Intercontinental Champion's presence in the Bloodline. However, that changed at the Survivor Series men's WarGames match, when Zayn delivered a low blow and a Helluva Kick to Kevin Owens. Jey then delivered a frog splash for the win, leading to Jey and Sami embracing.

